Passing Time

Home
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
How Companies Use Drip Pricing to Overcharge Consumers
Michael Bateman
18
We must either love God or hate him; we must either believe everything or deny everything; All or Nothing.
Michael Bateman

November 2022

There is an adage in climbing—there are old climbers, and there are bold climbers, but there are no old bold climbers. I plan on getting pretty old.
Michael Bateman
2

September 2022

The lesson: I should have known better
Michael Bateman
We must democratize access to 14ers.
Michael Bateman
4
You don't need to talk about CO2 to have reasons to stop using coal for electricity generation
Michael Bateman

July 2022

Labor faces a coordination problem: the actors involved can’t reach a better moral position via unilateral action.
Michael Bateman

May 2022

In one of my favorite blog posts of all time, Jai writes: The Copenhagen Interpretation of quantum mechanics says that you can have a particle spinning…
Michael Bateman
2
Finding secular thankfulness
Michael Bateman
2

April 2022

When values conflict, how do you choose what to prioritize?
Michael Bateman

March 2022

There's a difference between noise and sound.
Michael Bateman
1

January 2022

Making time to do nothing doesn’t have to be in pursuit of the profound
Michael Bateman
© 2023 Michael Bateman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing