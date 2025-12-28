Passing Time
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Alaska Range 2026
Running the three-man in the Land of the Midnight Sun
Jul 7
•
Michael Bateman
12
6
1
April 2026
Dream of Wild Turkeys
A trip report from Sin City
Apr 13
•
Michael Bateman
8
1
1
March 2026
One Hundred Laps
Reflections on repetition in the Flatirons
Mar 11
•
Michael Bateman
7
1
January 2026
What do you think you're hiding?
Either post your Strava map or don't post at all
Jan 19
•
Michael Bateman
7
8
No joy in life can survive reductionism
Or: why you should teach your kids to ski
Jan 12
•
Michael Bateman
14
4
December 2025
How I passed the time in 2025
Stories, books, albums, & blogs
Dec 28, 2025
•
Michael Bateman
16
4
November 2025
A Day's Bookends
The making of a sunrise & sunset
Nov 21, 2025
•
Michael Bateman
7
2
1
Is it time for Post-Stoicism?
Stoicism has never been more popular. Is it time for a reaction?
Nov 12, 2025
•
Michael Bateman
and
Peter Hase
8
7
1
October 2025
Good Internet Citizenship
Throwing in my two cents to content discovery
Oct 26, 2025
•
Michael Bateman
9
1
September 2025
Stop using your health wearables
Against the tyranny of data
Sep 17, 2025
•
Michael Bateman
20
21
3
August 2025
As Wild as It Gets
Wilderness is a resource which can shrink but not grow.
Aug 13, 2025
•
Michael Bateman
7
1
July 2025
South of the Haimish Line
Orienteering on the hedonic treadmill
Jul 8, 2025
•
Michael Bateman
13
13
1
© 2026 Michael Bateman
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