Perfidious Pricing
How Companies Use Drip Pricing to Overcharge Consumers
Michael Bateman
Jan 24
9
18
Is a Priest Justified in Consulting a Doctor?
We must either love God or hate him; we must either believe everything or deny everything; All or Nothing.
Michael Bateman
Jan 18
1
November 2022
How Dangerous is Rock Climbing?
There is an adage in climbing—there are old climbers, and there are bold climbers, but there are no old bold climbers. I plan on getting pretty old.
Michael Bateman
Nov 28, 2022
3
2
September 2022
My Experience Posting Satire to the Internet
The lesson: I should have known better
Michael Bateman
Sep 22, 2022
1
Pave the 14ers
We must democratize access to 14ers.
Michael Bateman
Sep 16, 2022
1
4
Reasons Not to Burn Coal That Have Nothing to Do with Climate Change
You don't need to talk about CO2 to have reasons to stop using coal for electricity generation
Michael Bateman
Sep 12, 2022
2
July 2022
Sweatshop Labor and the Exploitation Problem
Labor faces a coordination problem: the actors involved can’t reach a better moral position via unilateral action.
Michael Bateman
Jul 23, 2022
2
May 2022
The Copenhagen Interpretation of Ethics and the Exploitation Problem
In one of my favorite blog posts of all time, Jai writes: The Copenhagen Interpretation of quantum mechanics says that you can have a particle spinning…
Michael Bateman
May 20, 2022
2
2
On For Grantedness
Finding secular thankfulness
Michael Bateman
May 17, 2022
4
2
April 2022
Incommensurate Goods in ESG
When values conflict, how do you choose what to prioritize?
Michael Bateman
Apr 28, 2022
1
March 2022
Respecting Repose
There's a difference between noise and sound.
Michael Bateman
Mar 29, 2022
3
1
January 2022
Overthrowing Overstimulation
Making time to do nothing doesn’t have to be in pursuit of the profound
Michael Bateman
Jan 11, 2022
3
