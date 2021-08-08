Time is your most valuable asset. Thank you for spending some of it with me. I write about the outdoors, the media I consume, and life.
Selected works from the archive:
High-Density Days: Friendship is a function of time.
A Certain Slant of Light: Enhancing the sublimity of snow
In Defense of Trying Hard: Trying hard is good, actually
The Highest Impact Thing You Can Do in Your Everyday Life: Making friends is hard; introducing others is easy.
Losing My Edge: But I was there!
Send me an email at michaelcbateman at gmail dot com. X/Twitter: @chryll___