Time is your most valuable asset. Thank you for spending some of it with me. I write about the outdoors, the media I consume, and life.

Selected works from the archive:

High-Density Days: Friendship is a function of time.

A Certain Slant of Light: Enhancing the sublimity of snow

In Defense of Trying Hard: Trying hard is good, actually

The Highest Impact Thing You Can Do in Your Everyday Life: Making friends is hard; introducing others is easy.

Losing My Edge: But I was there!

Send me an email at michaelcbateman at gmail dot com. X/Twitter: @chryll___