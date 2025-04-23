Hello everyone,

In just a few short days, Boulder’s premiere backyard ultramarathon, Slos, will kick off from my backyard. Despite La Sportiva’s best efforts to steal our thunder, we are determined to make this race a success. Also, congrats to all of the racers who are now subscribers to my blog! I tried sending out a mass email but it went to people’s spam, so this distribution method is what we’re going with (This whole event was just a ploy to get more email addresses).

I won’t be sending out another email here unless a major logistical issue crops up, but feel free to check the website or instagram @slos.run for updates up to race day.

Same mountain. Different lap. You’ve all been waiting, but the time is finally here: Several Laps of Sanitas.

Race Day Logistics

Date: May 3, 2025

Starting Line/Aid Station/Finish Line: 2530 9th Street, Boulder, CO 80304

Time: For those running the entire race, the starting gun will be going off at 7am sharp. I will be trying to get ahold of a starting gun, yes. For those not running the full 50k, a second wave of racers & the full party cookout will get started at 11am.

Just to reiterate: YOU DO NOT HAVE TO RUN THE FULL RACE. You don’t have to do anything. Why are you even thinking about coming? I don’t even know if I’m going to be able to run the full race. Lots of people will just be hanging or doing a lap or two.

Map: See link to a map here. Also shown below:

Directions: Starting in my backyard, racers will run through the Dewey westbound alley to the Mount Sanitas trailhead, follow the Mount Sanitas trail up the south ridge to the summit, descend Lions Lair and Sunshine Canyon back to his house via the first alley you intersect heading northbound on 4th street, and repeat, five times. Or fewer. It doesn’t really matter. You have to touch the fence for a lap to count.

Prizes: Not necessarily for first place, but definitely for the last finisher. There are going to be some stickers. We have a sock sponsor, Dust, who has provided free pairs of socks for the first dozen finishers. Thank you Dust!

Aid Station Food & Beverages: We will be providing unlimited water and some assorted snacks and hydration mixes at the aid station. With that said, we encourage runners to bring their own preferred specialist foods like gels/drink mixes/etc. to ensure you’re properly fueled. Donations of food/snacks/drinks and/or cash to help fund the aid station & merch fund would be greatly appreciated. @michaelbatemanii via Venmo or reach out for other means, with "Slos" as the subject.

I’ve run a combined total of roughly 50 kilometers in the entire month of April, so you could say that I’m really going into this with a high level of preparation. I heard there’s going to be a DJ. Special thanks again to Jack Barker and Taylor Woolley for making this thing happen. We are excited to run, eat, drink, and be merry with you all.