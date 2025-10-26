In an attempt at good internet citizenship, this page provides a view into the most interesting things I’ve come across each month.

October 2025

The Goon Squad: Harper’s. The online response to this article was a mix of dooming (American needs a religious revival! We’re lost!) and minimizing (this article is navel-gazing moral-panic slop!). As with most things, the truth is probably somewhere in the middle.

The Traveler: Wallace Stegner.

The Light of “The Brothers Karamazov”: Karl Ove Knausgaard/The New Yorker. I’m going as a Performative Mail for Halloween. I should probably print this out and carry it around for my costume. Recommended.

Alexei Navalny’s final statement in court

Tech PACs are closing in one the almonds: ACX. Follow up to a canonical SSC post. This feels important (and concerning).

2C-B: Beautiful compound, difficult to dose: Andrés Gómez-Emilsson. I love reading trip reports about weird drugs.

This Map Is Not Upside Down: Maps.com

Argentina Could Be A Superpower: Uncharted Territories.

Slow Pulse Boy: Mark Twight. Remarks on the passing of Balin Miller, a generational climbing talent that died at the age of 23, by one of the people that inspired him to climb like he did. Sadly, this is another instance of death via rappelling. Tie knots at the end of your ropes. Mark’s conclusion: “Balin’s on the other side of the window now and our world is darker for his death but we can still look up and be inspired by the shooting star that lit up the night sky.”

How A City Awash in Garbage Is Trying to Take Out the Trash: NYT. Doing research for my first visit to SF/Oakland next month.

Five Technological Achievements (That we won’t see anytime soon): Doug Muir

The New World: Colossus. An absolutely gushing article about Joshua Kushner/Thrive Capital. I mean, they are just choking on it here.

Technological Optimism and Appropriate Fear: Jack Clark.

‘Crazy, Right?’: More PE Funds Than McDonald’s Signals Pressure: Bloomberg. I still can’t believe that this is true.

What Would It Take to Recreate Bell Labs?: Construction Physics

September 2025

An Ancient Poem Against Sundials (250 B.C.): Pessimist’s Archive/Plautus. I side with those that think this is satire.

Why You Should Eat Meat, Even If You Hate Factory Farming: Kat Woods. I’ve been a pescatarian for four years for ethical reasons, but in the last month or so I’ve been feeling a lot of frustration with my diet. I have a pretty high training volume and often find myself hungry and underfueled, despite eating a LOT. I often wonder if I had been eating meat for the last few years if and how my athletic performance would be different. I’ve been trying to eat more wild-caught fish but I may need to experiment with some other changes…

The Lost Art of Pickpocketing: Slate

Five Days with Geese, America’s Most Thrilling Young Rock Band: GQ. 3D Country is my favorite album of the decade so far. I like Geese’s newest album too and I’m glad to see them having commercial success.

How Common is Accidental Invention?: Construction Physics

Terrance Tao thread on large vs small groups.

This Conquistador Changed History. Neglect Haunts His Tomb in Mexico: NYT

The Sagrada Família Takes Its Final Shape: The New Yorker. When I visited Barcelona in 2017, a ticketing error meant that I couldn’t visit the inside of the church. I think it’s admirable that such a monument is still being built.

A Group of Socialists Created a Hit Game That Tore Them Apart: NYT

On Keeping a Notebook: Joan Didion

you can just do stuff: Alice Maz

Omniscient Entities: Human Invariant

Love is the most Niche Compliment: Nohn’s Garden. It’s hard for me to remember sometimes that giving out compliments is both free and one of the easiest ways to make someone (and probably yourself) happy.

Knowledge of your tools is required: Nohn’s Garden

How People Use ChatGPT: National Bureau of Economic Research. Skim for the data visualizations in here, if anything.

Hosting a Website on a Disposable Vape: BogdanTheGeek’s Blog. As a not-technical person, I am endless impressed by technical people.

Inside the Battle to Protect Time: Financial Times.

Kilian Jornet’s States of Elevation: Run

LLMs will be like Ozempic for Golf: House of Strauss

The War on Artificial Ice: Pessimist’s Archive

August 2025

Your Review: Alpha School: ACX.

The Whispering Earring: Scott Alexander. I doubt I would be able to resist ignoring the first piece of advice.

Why Top Olympic Athletes Use Baking Soda to Boost Performance: Outside

The Unlikely Revival of Nuclear Batteries: IEEE

A Medical-History Museum Contends with Its Collection of Human Remains: The New Yorker.

Catullus 16: Wikipedia. Why didn’t they teach us this poem in my public high school Latin classes?

Different Worlds: SSC. Also see my post It’s All Relative.

The Grugbrained CEO: Sam Rodriques. In this time of tumult in my industry of clean energy, I’ve been thinking about this a lot.

Marathon Fusion

Stamina Succeeds: Robin Hanson

What Does Starvation Feel Like?: The EA Forum

Consider working more hours and taking more stimulants: Arjun Panickssery.

The Grand Encyclopedia of Eponymous Laws: Roger’s Bacon. Useful resource.

Phobos Over Mars: Andrea Luck.

The Inner Ring: C.S. Lewis. I try and read this essay every month or two, hoping that eventually its message will embed itself into my psyche.

No One Is Really Working: Justifying the High Salaries of Early-Career Professionals: Human Invariant.

But Did You Really Climb It?: Semi-Rad. Climbing things is kind of ridiculous.

The Murder of the Impossible: Reinhold Messner

Advice for Activists from the History of Environmentalism: Lesswrong. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s gutting of clean energy policy underscores the importance of some of these suggestions.

July 2025

Last Soldiers of an Imperial [Japanese] Army Have a Warning for Young Generations: NYT

The Anti-Abundance Critique on Housing Is Dead Wrong: Derek Thompson

Tax the Tourists: Slow Boring

The mysteries of Roman inscriptions are being solved with a new AI tool: The Art Newspaper. I am a sucker for anything that promises to increase our knowledge of antiquity. See also the Vesuvius Challenge.

Why Do Victims of Massacres Go Quietly to Their Deaths?: Ben Landau-Taylor

Ten Mile Creek Tailings Ponds: Center for Land Use Interpretation, and PHOTOS: What the Climax mine leaves behind: The Colorado Sun. I drive past this mine and tailings pond a lot in the winter. It took me years to look up what was going on in the iridescent pools alongside the highway.

Are Volcanoes a Risk to Solar-Dominated Grids?: Austin Vernon. TLDR: No.

The Jackpot Age: Lesswrong. Important background for our current cultural moment and relevant to my friend Shreyas’s new substack, Dopamine Markets.

What Virtue is Undersupplied Today?: Nan Ransohoff. She answers “vision” which I think is a strong contender (see my post The Asymmetry of Destruction).

Inflight Auctions: Jeff Kaufman. Finance is cool. Markets in everything.

Why We’re Surrounding Our Kids with AI: Second Voice. From the parents featured in that pronatalist article. I am concerned for the future.

Cargo Airships are Happening: Eli Dourado.

Population growth or decline will have little impact on climate change: Hannah Ritchie. I’ve been on a multi-year quest to get my friends who don’t want to have kids because of climate change to abandon that intellectually vacant take and this provides more evidence against it.

Don’t Eat Honey: Bentham’s Bulldog. Interesting, though I'm doubtful about the conclusion, especially after reading the comments.

Most Businesses Don’t Work That Way: Not Not Talmud.

The Challenge of Building New Cities: Inside The Satmar Hassidic Takeover of Bloomingburg: Not Not Talmud

Selling chunks of your life: Footnotes from the Ragged Frontier.

Moby Dick: Just the Takeaways: Footnotes from the Ragged Frontier.

Testosterone Gave Me My Life Back: Cate Hall. I find reports of people’s experimentation with hormones, trip reports from strange drugs, etc. endlessly fascinating.

June 2025

Will Jesus Christ Return in an Election Year?: Lesswrong

Why Do Commercial Spaces Sit Vacant?: The Post-Suburban Future

When I’m 84: The World Still Needs Ringo Starr: The Atlantic

The Freedman’s Story: William Parker Recalls How He Escaped Slavery: The Atlantic. Incredible primary source account of a slave’s escape and resistance. Must-read. I found this just as compelling as Frederick Douglass’s autobiography.

Meet Oklo, the Earth’s Two-billion-year-old only Known Natural Nuclear Reactor: IAEA

The Great Onion Corner and the Futures Market: NPR. Finance is cool.

I Was A Juror on a Murder Trial: Thing of Things

The World’s Hardest Bluffing Game: The Atlantic. I would like to spend time learning more about this game some day.

If the moon were only one pixel: Josh Worth

Come and See: Wikipedia. I watched this movie on a plane for my book club. The story behind the movie is as compelling as the movie itself in many ways.