Passing Time

Passing Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alison's avatar
Alison
2d

Great read! I cast my wearables aside in May and have been without them since. In a way, I feel more in sync with my body now. Eventually, I let the scores and data dictate the tone of my days, and rarely for the better.

To your point about menstrual tracking, that's one thing I miss about my Oura Ring, as it was able to pick up on trends/abnormalities in my cycle. (All good here, fortunately.) These days, I log that information into my phone. Not quite as precise, but at least I'm keeping track at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Bateman
Megan Claire Routbort's avatar
Megan Claire Routbort
2d

This one was fun!

I've worn the same Garmin religiously for the last 5 years, and did the back-calcs to realize that I've been in the "wearables game" since 2012 if you include the crappy Nike watch I had to count splits and track mileage in HS cross-country. After reading this piece, I realized I should count it as a blessing in disguise that I have baseline poor attention to detail and therefore often let my watch run out of battery. The insurance companies can't draw a clean trend line on me, and I'm not losing any sleep over what has surely been a decade of less-than-ideal shuteye!

I'll be interested in reading whatever you write when you decide to pick a fight with the activity-tracking apps. A lot of my pals who have long since deleted Instagram use Strava fanatically for witty quips and life updates (a friend of mine literally just shared a "poor" quality sleep score on his watch alongside a picture of his new baby as a way to announce to the world he had a kid) - and that's before you get into the overtraining and comparison aspects. I know I'm guilty of making subpar safety decisions on bike rides for the sake of breaking the 100km mark, and I have friends who change their activity on Strava to "private" if they fall into an injury or a bad training cycle as to not lose clout (including my own father). Strava also sometimes feels like another brand of "hustle culture" - e.g., instead of bragging about how much you study or how many hours you work, you brag about how many miles you run or ride. Overall though, Strava feels less addictive and more free of ads, which are my biggest problems with IG.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Bateman
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Bateman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture