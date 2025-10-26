Algorithmically-served content is out. Passive consumption is passé. The cutting edge of the internet is private now: group messages, discords, and email lists are where interesting things are happening, not social media feeds and the reddit front page. All my friends are after curation.

I consume a lot of written content. I rely on a number of people to identify this content for me among the overwhelming deluge of words that the human race (and, increasingly, AI) produces every day.

Dan Frank has done some great writing recently about being a good citizen of the “infovore-blogosphere”, even launching his own grant to encourage the internet to take a shape that he favors. David Sasaki has been proactive in promoting good community on my corner of the internet in a way I admire. No Magic Pill had also suggested that I create a “favorites” section on the blog to share essays/posts/content that I think is important.

So, in the spirit of good internet citizenship, I have added a Monthly Links tab to my homepage that shares the more interesting things I’ve come across each month, sometimes with a short note, other times presented as-is. It begins in June 2025, when I happened to start keeping records of what I’ve been consuming. I’m copying No Magic Pill here, as I don’t want to spam the inboxes of people who subscribe to me with links that they haven’t necessarily asked for—just know that they’ll always be there on the homepage!

I also wanted to share a few of the aggregators that I find most valuable, in no particular order:

Splitting Infinity by Sam Harsimony: Monthly links, mostly focused on technology and science.

DYNOMIGHT: Irregular linkposts with high-quality context.

Daily Links by Readsfast.substack.com: Interesting selection of well-explained daily links on, well, basically everything I would find interesting.

LinkMachineGo: Roughly one link per roughly one day.

No Magic Pill: As already mentioned, a repository of monthly links, presented without commentary. Some underrepresented topics from other aggregators listed here are mountaineering, training, and finance.

Gwern: Self-recommending.

Zvi’s Don’t Worry About the Vase Monthly Roundups: Franky, this can be too much content but I’ll still peruse every once in a while, especially if one of the targeted roundups is on a topic of particular interest.

Astral Codex Ten’s Monthly Links: Self-recommending.

Marginal Revolution: The lack of context can be infuriating but also, self-recommending.

Happy reading!