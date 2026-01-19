Passing Time

Passing Time

Filip
Jan 20Edited

Hiding maps is a vain attention grab at best and dangerous baiting etiquette at worst (I am talking about backcountry skiing only - I don't care about the run around your boring city or neighborhood). There is almost always enough context in a post to understand the general zone someone is skiing in. Your followers will find the powder and without the proper beta they'll set out above the "locals only" established skin-track and unnecessarily put others in danger (this happened to me on Buffalo Mountain in Summit County, CO), etc.

It is ironic how Colorado mountain towns maintain incredibly persistent gatekeeping cultures despite having the most sensitive snowpacks in the Rockies. Meanwhile, information is shared far more freely in the Wasatch and Tetons, and skiers are (generally) kept safer as a result.

Joshua Derrick
Jan 19

Great post. It's making me question whether or not I should use Strava at all. I'm fairly against other social media platforms, and Strava doesn't seem to really be any different except for the data veneer and the fact that you actually have to do something to post. I use my watch app (Suunto)+ Google Sheets for training tracking, and so Strava really just is a vanity project.

