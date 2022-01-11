I love consuming content. Last year, I read 41 books. I listened to 56,473 minutes of music and podcasts on Spotify. I subscribe to at least a half dozen blogs.

Sometimes, though, I wonder if this constant stream of content is counterproductive. As I hinted at in my last post about reading, one of my primary goals in consuming this deluge of content is to learn. This is not a Luddite rant; I think technology is sick and am glad that I have access to the accumulated knowledge of thousands of years of human progress at my fingertips at all times. With that said, on a recent drive I gave my brain a break and was surprised how I felt afterwards.

I was driving back to Boulder from Denver after a big weekend: I had gotten to spend a lot of time with people I care about, had the chance to see one of my favorite bands at an amazing venue (Greensky Bluegrass at the Mission Ballroom), caught up with an old friend, and had some profound conversations about life, transitions, and stress.

I was driving my friend’s car back from Denver, alone, and didn’t feel like setting up his Bluetooth so that I could listen to music or a podcast. Instead, I turned the radio off and spent the drive looking at the sun setting against the mountains on the horizon and thinking.

I didn’t think about much in particular; I just processed the weekend, letting my thoughts come and go. The highway was mostly empty. The act of driving was like meditation.

The 40-minute drive passed quickly in silence. I sat in the dark car for a few minutes after pulling into my driveway, enjoying the lack of stimulation. Am I an introvert? No. But, the time to myself felt restorative.

When I finally opened the car door, I had more energy than when I had started the trip home. My headspace felt tidied up; the accumulated boxes of thoughts had been unpacked, ideas filed into their proper drawers for later access, and emotions organized from their cluttered stacks.

I rarely give myself an unstimulated break like this one. When I do take walks during the middle of the workday, I often listen to music or a podcast. Driving, I always am listening to something. My roommates always have a board game, video game, or some media going when I go upstairs to our common room.

Sometimes, I think, less is more. Being deliberate in giving yourself time to decompress, process, and simply exist has immense value. I’ve given meditation a try a few times and not really loved it; this kind of ‘doing nothing’ feels different.

Anecdotes abound regarding the scientific discoveries made when people were engaged in the mundane, like Einstein’s daydreaming about the light-beam rider, but making time to do nothing doesn’t have to be in pursuit of the profound (although it can be!). I’m confident that it can lead to a generally happier and more productive everyday life.

Unstimulated time might make you realize the solution to some problem at work, or may help you subconsciously grapple with personal problems that you wouldn’t have access to if your conscious mind was consuming content.

According to my screen time app, I spend 3-4 hours a day using my phone. During the work week, I easily spend 9-12 hours a day on a computer, and even more time than that if I am writing, reading things online, or watching videos. During this time, Slack notifications, text messages and snapchats, and reminders are constantly popping, buzzing, or beeping into my frame of mind. Between time spent in the car and often listening to music while exercising or running errands, there are few waking hours left in the day where I’m not being stimulated by some form of media.

Again, I want to highlight that I think all of this information is a net good! But I’m also going to be more intentional about giving myself the time to process all of it.