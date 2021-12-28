I recently discovered this short note while looking for an old email. It was intended to be a part of an internal-facing work directory that, as far as I know, never came to be. These observations were current as-of Q3 2020.

A Japanese proverb states that if the character of a man is not clear to you, look at his friends. I deeply value my friends and am proud of the spectacular people that I have met and created relationships with over the years. Here is what some of those friends think of me, apparently:

Go to any gas station in Boulder and you’ll see three people who look exactly like him.

–Arthur, climbing buddy

Has a playlist called ‘Real Slappers’ with Dave Matthews Band in it.

–Tyler, middle school enemy-turned-friend

One of those people that wears long pants while climbing at the gym.

–Tanner, current roommate

Really bright guy but apparently thinks he is going to become rich with all the money he is saving by never getting a haircut again.

–Mike Bateman, father

His daily intake of protein powder throughout college didn’t seem to accomplish any results, but he’s got a nice smile.

-Dascher, college roommate

Enjoys explaining the gambler’s fallacy.

–Lexi, former roommate’s girlfriend

Always has Trader Joe’s chocolate covered espresso beans on hand.

–Julian, former roommate

Pronounces ‘ten’ and ‘tin’ interchangeably.

–Alena, college friend

Before you ask; yes, he is an Eagle Scout.

–Tom, friend from middle school

Thinks that wearing Chacos is a personality trait.

–Douglas, college classmate

Shoot me an email or drop a comment if you’ve got something to add. I value my friends more than just about anything, so their crowd-sourced roasts matter a lot to me too.