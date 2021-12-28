What My Friends Have to Say About Me
A Japanese proverb states that if the character of a man is not clear to you, look at his friends.
I recently discovered this short note while looking for an old email. It was intended to be a part of an internal-facing work directory that, as far as I know, never came to be. These observations were current as-of Q3 2020.
A Japanese proverb states that if the character of a man is not clear to you, look at his friends. I deeply value my friends and am proud of the spectacular people that I have met and created relationships with over the years. Here is what some of those friends think of me, apparently:
Go to any gas station in Boulder and you’ll see three people who look exactly like him.
–Arthur, climbing buddy
Has a playlist called ‘Real Slappers’ with Dave Matthews Band in it.
–Tyler, middle school enemy-turned-friend
One of those people that wears long pants while climbing at the gym.
–Tanner, current roommate
Really bright guy but apparently thinks he is going to become rich with all the money he is saving by never getting a haircut again.
–Mike Bateman, father
His daily intake of protein powder throughout college didn’t seem to accomplish any results, but he’s got a nice smile.
-Dascher, college roommate
Enjoys explaining the gambler’s fallacy.
–Lexi, former roommate’s girlfriend
Always has Trader Joe’s chocolate covered espresso beans on hand.
–Julian, former roommate
Pronounces ‘ten’ and ‘tin’ interchangeably.
–Alena, college friend
Before you ask; yes, he is an Eagle Scout.
–Tom, friend from middle school
Thinks that wearing Chacos is a personality trait.
–Douglas, college classmate
Shoot me an email or drop a comment if you’ve got something to add. I value my friends more than just about anything, so their crowd-sourced roasts matter a lot to me too.
Some good stuff Michael. Reading some of your posts right now. Will gladly subscribe.
I know this is a confusing ID, but I think you can figure out who I am.
It's actually not so much of a secret that I sing a couple of Eminem raps fluently. It's on my resume, listed as a prestigious hobby.