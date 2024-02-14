I’m going home Come November In the mountains I will roam I’m going home Come November Chasing the winter snow Life is like the snow It’ll come and it will go I’m headed South Until November Down where the river flows I’m headed down into the desert Chasing the winter snow ‘Cause it all melted But it still flows So down to the river I’ll go

It’s my first summer in Boulder. I met a guy in Boulder Canyon that was talking about free soloing some stuff, but that’s a little extreme—I would never solo in, say, Eldorado Canyon. I just scramble in the Flatirons. I love scrambling. I try and stay out of Clear Creek Canyon; there are too many normie sport climbers from Denver down there.

I can’t wait to take my Hinge date scrambling up the second flatiron. What? No, she’s never climbed before. It’s 5.0 climbing and I found her some rock shoes to borrow, she’ll be fine. Scrambling is so cool and chill.

It’s my first fall in Indian Creek. Tower Season. Splitter cracks. Perfect Wingate sandstone. Red dirt. I brought my dectuple rack of cams. I was hoping to meet some locals, but I see more Colorado license plates than Utah plates, and most of those people are from Boulder. I know they’re from Boulder because they all make sure to tell me.

Woah, do you see that petroglyph up there? Looks like a great spot for a bolted anchor!

It’s my third year in Bellingham and I still can’t tell what season it is. The rain and the smoke make everything a little confusing. My job is technically in Seattle, but thankfully I can work remotely from here. I keep rotating between software engineering gigs at Amazon and Microsoft, getting fired at each for taking too much “unlimited” paid time off.

With my savings from the cost-of-living difference, and all the severance pay, I bought a bike. Well, I bought a couple of bikes. Have you heard of loam? The gravel riding here is decent too. I keep missing the elusive sunny days here because I always drive to Whistler or Squamish instead. This place is growing on me, just like the moss on these trees.

It’s my first winter in Aspen. I don’t actually live in Aspen, of course; I tell girls I live in Carbondale (I live in Willits). The Bowl was ripping today. I never take the snowcat, that’s for tourists. I can’t believe they closed Eric’s! Where can a guy go play pool and smoke cigs inside these days?

My cute friend flirted with the manager of Cloud Nine last week and she says that she thinks she can get us a free table next week. I’m skinning up Ajax tomorrow before work with my neighbor, who is an Olympian and also just won the X-Games. Wanna grab breakfast at Bonnie’s after?

It’s my fifth winter in Jackson. I don’t actually live in Jackson, of course; I live in Victor. I hope Teton Pass doesn’t close again or I’ll be late to two of my three jobs. Gosh, I love the Tetons–even more than I love the Grateful Dead. It’s been my dream to move here ever since I got my first Teton Gravity Research 5-panel hat when I was working at a nearby ranch one summer in college.

It’s my sixth summer in Jackson. I spent all winter trying to find a single family home at a decent cost, and I finally think I got it. It’s a fixer upper at the base of Snow King, but it’s got spirit.

I still commute back and forth to New York most weeks, which really stretches the finances, but my dad has bumped my monthly stipend since I closed that big deal at the Firm. Anyways, who needs New York’s espresso martinis when you can slam a few sloshies and whip the Rover around town?

It’s my first winter in Denver. I love skiing so much that I sat on I-70 for twelve hours last weekend.

I think I’m gonna go for the full Epic pass next year so I can get more days at Vail. Did you hear Alterra bought A-Basin? I sure hope that means we get unlimited days there on Ikon next year.

My Camry doesn’t have snow tires, but I bought some chains I don’t know how to use. I’m gonna buy a 4Runner or a Tacoma next year as soon as I finish paying off my backcountry ski setup.

I didn’t realize that Denver wasn’t actually in the mountains until I moved here, but the city is so full of culture and diversity—in a relative sense—that I’m okay with living in what is practically Kansas. I’ll move to Golden/Boulder/Summit County next year, once my job allows me go fully remote. Have you been to the big REI yet?

It’s my first season back home. I haven’t been home in a long time. Many seasons. It’s good to be back around old friends. It’s great to be back with family.

Everyone here has the same job all year. No one is talking about moving somewhere new next season. I climb at the gym weekly and have a ski trip planned for sometime this winter.

The air is thicker now that I’m not at elevation and I haven’t smelled wildfire smoke since moving back.

The shade of deciduous trees and the smell of grass is comforting.

The street names are familiar.

Life is stable.

I’m bored.

Thanks to Ian for the stoke, knowledge, and co-authorship. When we’re hanging out I’m never bored!