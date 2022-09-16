Note: This isn’t serious.

Experiencing the natural world, in all of its eternal splendor, has inspired great minds across the ages to muse about the relationship between Man and Nature. From the anthropocentric musings of Aristotle to the opening pages of Genesis, the Western moral tradition has traditionally found Man above Nature.

In like manner we may infer that, after the birth of animals, plants exist for their sake, and that the other animals exist for the sake of man, the tame for use and food, the wild, if not all, at least the greater part of them, for food, and for the provision of clothing and various instruments. Now, if nature makes nothing incomplete, and nothing in vain, the inference must be that she has made all animals for the sake of man. Aristotle, Politics And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth. Genesis 1:28, King James Version

Beginning in the 19th century, however, some radical thinkers, starting with the Transcendental writers like Emerson and continuing through the ecological writers of the mid 20th century like Aldo Leopold and E.O. Wilson, began to advocate for a different kind of ethic: one that placed value in the environment itself.

A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability, and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise. Aldo Leopold, “The Land Ethic”, A Sand County Almanac [Biodiversity and ecosystem services] are important to human welfare. But they cannot form the whole foundation of an enduring environmental ethic. If a price can be put on something, that something can be devalued, sold, and discarded. E. O. Wilson, “The Environmental Ethic”

These strains of thought were, in some ways, rediscovering old ways of thinking. Indigenous religious, land management practices, and cultural practices the world over have often considered the sphere of moral consideration to be wider than just humans.

Source : Albert Bierstadt, The Rocky Mountains, Lander's Peak (1863)

As humanity’s consideration of environmental ethics has evolved, so has its relationship to the natural world. In the time of Genesis and Aristotle, all the way up until the Romantic period, Nature was perceived to be a punishment; even the word ‘wilderness’ was, as pointed out in William Cronon’s essay The Trouble With Wilderness, synonymous with desolate, barren wastes. God, when he cast Eve and Adam from the Garden of Eden, cursed Adam:

Because thou hast hearkened unto the voice of thy wife, and hast eaten of the tree, of which I commanded thee, saying, Thou shalt not eat of it: cursed is the ground for thy sake; in sorrow shalt thou eat of it all the days of thy life; Thorns also and thistles shall it bring forth to thee; and thou shalt eat the herb of the field; In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.

Source : John Martin’s The Great Day of His Wrath (1851)

After millennia of this antagonistic relationship, in the 19th century a new perspective took hold: wilderness now represented a chance to return to Eden. The zest for experiencing Nature exploded, perhaps in the United States more so than in any other country, led by the efforts of people like John Muir and Teddy Roosevelt in establishing a model National Parks system in the early 20th century. These parks allowed almost 300 million people to enjoy the promise of Eden in 2021—that’s a visit for almost every citizen in the United States. In addition to the national protected areas, there are state parks from California to the New York Island protecting tens of millions of acres and providing hundreds of thousands of miles of trails and campsites for citizens to enjoy the most idyllic parts of the country.

Source : Albert Bierstadt’s Among the Sierra Nevada, California (1868)

These pioneers of the environmental movement were visionary in their understanding of the importance of environmental preservation and experience. Still, it is our duty to not just honor their vision; we must expand upon it. Outdoor access is critical in building the grassroots support necessary to successfully fight climate change and the formative experiences offered by access to natural areas will inspire the next generation of environmental leaders to continue the conversation on the expanding moral sphere of influence.

For these reasons and more, I propose that we pave the 14ers.

There are 58 peaks over 14,000 feet of elevation in Colorado. These “14ers” are scattered across the state, from the Front Range to the San Juans. These peaks offer unparalleled views of the natural beauty of the state to those lucky enough to summit them. To date, though, access to these wonderous places has been limited to only those with the fitness, time, equipment, know-how, risk tolerance, and dedication.

We must democratize access to 14ers.

This isn’t access. This is elitism.

Already there exists a model for this vision: the roads up Mt. Evans and Pikes Peak. Reaching more than 14,000 above sea level, the Mt. Evans Scenic Byway and the Pikes Peak Highway are the two highest paved roads in America. They represent a dream of the future.

The road up Mt. Evans. Source .

This dream is one of unity, one where any individual can reach into the heavens, even if just for an ephemeral day trip from Denver in a rental 4Runner. One where you can purchase a hot dog and browse the wares of a souvenir shop in sparse alpine air. One where the literal heights of our society are not confined only to those with the means to reach them on their own.

Our ancestors dreamed big: on Pikes Peak, for instance, the first road to the summit, which serviced wagons, opened in 1888. Why should we allow ourselves to be constrained by the imaginations of our past?

Already, more than half a million people ascend the road to Pikes Peak annually. These visitors not only leave with inspired minds, but they also leave an immense economic benefit to the communities surrounding the mountain and the state as a whole; visitors in the Pikes Peak region spent $1.7 billion in 2018. In the construction phase alone think of the jobs that would be created in the service of expanding our proud infrastructure to the yet-unpaved summits; it would be like a new New Deal.

Who is served by these empty mountaintops? The unpaved fire roads? Only the outdoors élites have incentive to gatekeep the rest of society from access to these natural resources that belong to all of us.

Just like the proposed construction, the road to achieve this dream will not be an easy one. Advocates will be forced to reckon with strong entrenched interests: Sierra Clubbers, Boulder Hardos, hiking clubs from around the country, and all their ilk will likely come out in staunch opposition to this plan, for reasons of morality, practicality, and, perhaps more than anything else, vanity. But the vision I advocate for here—one of access for the Everyman, expansion of the frontier, and increased marginal utility—will not be easily defeated by legions of Patagonia-wearing, John Muir-quoting sheep.

If you’re interested in joining this grassroots movement, shoot me an email. I can’t wait to see what progress we can make against this noble goal using the tools of collective action, bottom-up mobilization, democratic organizing, and solidarity building.

Yours in elevation,

Michael

Share