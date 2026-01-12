I regret to say that during my last week of living in a cabin with five of my best friends, powder skiing in the Tetons, and drinking beers in a garage, I allowed myself to be somewhat… absent. I found myself succumbing to the poisonous vitriol of the internet. I was victimized by my own thoughts.

I got trolled on Twitter.

This tweet lived in the corner of my mind all week, simmering quietly as I trudged up fifty miles of skin track and eventually reaching a boil when I finally sat down in front of my computer to write these words.

The take came onto my feed thanks to a retweet from Tyler Cowen. In the replies, I saw folks agreeing (Joe Weisenthal of Odd Lots: “Same”) or furtherance of the same idea:

I don’t know why this small snipe at joy burrowed its way so deeply into my mind, especially given everything that’s going on in the world right now. But something about its specific failure mode felt generalizable into a broader idea: no joy in life can survive reductionism.

Each element of the poster’s critique is, in a sense, correct. Yes, skiing can be expensive. Yes, you can get hurt doing it (and I have). Skiing, especially good skiing, relies on geography and climate (which is worsening judging by Colorado’s snowpack this year). And yeah, skiing is often cold.

But these elements in isolation don’t mean anything. You could make similarly fragmented critiques of biking—it’s so expensive, people get into serious, even deadly, crashes all the time, and the weather has to be good. Same with golf! That reminds me: why would you ever teach your kids how to scuba dive or surf? You can only do these things in coastal areas! And you have to get wet to do them (sounds cold)! And don’t even get me started on surfing. Lineups! you have to wait in a line!?

Reductionism will make anything sound miserable, even the greatest joys in life. Powder skiing is just riding two planks of wood through accumulated frozen precipitation. Splurging on a delicious dinner out is foolish—that’s nothing but chemical reactions on your tongue’s taste receptors. Sex? Oh, yeah, you mean friction?

Even reading sounds abhorrent in the right framing (@ Tyler Cowen). Staring at motionless symbols on a page, sitting in a quiet room by yourself for hours—what a terrible thing to teach your kids!

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts. Reductionism is lazy critique. Teach your kids to ski (not snowboard).