I have a group of people that I hold in especially high esteem in my head. These are people I personally know. I have spent a lot of time with these folks; I trust their judgement, have faith in their abilities, and in many ways, I aspire to be more like them.

These people are young and old. Some I have worked with professionally; others I grew up with or met in college. They work in various industries, some own their own businesses, and others are in academia. Some are students, others teachers; often, they act in both roles. What they all have in common, though, is that they have earned an immense amount of respect from me due to their independent achievements, the experience of building something with them, or because of my confidence in their models of the world.

If any of these people called me up with a wild investment idea, risky concept for a startup, or a book suggestion, I would seriously entertain it, if not immediately jump onto it.

In business school I remember reading case studies in Harvard Business Review or the Wall Street Journal about investors who were always highlighting that they don’t invest in startups, but instead in founders. At the time, I got what the authors were getting at but couldn’t help but read these claims with immense eye-rolls. After all, there has to be SOME idea to trust a founder with in the first place. But, after meeting some spectacular folks I think I’ve come around to the idea of investing purely in people. These are people that I would invest in.

I notice a couple of common threads that connect these great people together. First, all are generous with their time. They are willing to explain concepts, teach others what they know, and, perhaps most importantly, they enjoy doing it. Follow-ups and sharing of articles, links, books, and other resources are common.

Relatedly, this group is immensely curious. Credentials and signaling aren’t very important to them; they seem more interested in entertaining ideas for their own merits. When they hear a new idea, they are genuinely excited to explore its implications rather than defend their prior viewpoint.

Finally, all of these folks are just plain good at what they do. Their intelligence, drive, and tenacity inform my confidence in their ability to achieve what they set out to do.

These qualities make these folks a joy to be around. I go out of my way to spend time with them because I know that there is no better way I can spend it.

I’m lucky enough to know that a couple of these talented individuals read this blog (at least, they’re subscribed). Just know that if I ever start my own business, I’ll be calling you first, whether it be for advice, encouragement, or to join up!

In thinking about these unique people, “inspiration” and “aspiration” kept floating into my mind. These people are both inspirational to me, as my friends, coworkers, bosses, teachers, and acquaintances, for reasons already said as well as aspirational: I want to embody their virtues of intellectual curiosity, magnanimity with my time, and extreme competence.

Said another way, I want to be on other’s aspirational people list. I think that if you strive toward that goal, you can’t help but end up successful in whatever you’re doing.

I read recently about the thought gap: people systematically underestimate how much conversational partners think about them after speaking to them. I wonder if any of the people I have in mind realize that they’re on my list. I hope that, some day, I can be on theirs.