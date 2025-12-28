The overarching theme of this blog is that how you spend your time matters. In 2025, my choice to make this my byline back in 2021 feels awfully prescient. My attention has never felt more under siege, intentionality has never felt more effortful, and curation has never felt more essential.

Spending time at home this December has turned a suspicion of short-form video’s evil into a strong conviction. I won’t turn this recap post into one of a thousand existing polemics against video slop and in favor of the text-based internet, but I can’t help but devote a few words toward being scared for friends and family (and myself) because the battle seems already lost. The algorithms are too satisfying. The content creators are too well-incentivized. The videos are too good! I feel my brain melting. Which brings me to my first selections:

Shortform Writing

I came across a few stories over the course of the year that seemed to gain significance as time passed. Early in the year, in my weekly article club my friend Tom shared Greg Egan’s 1990 short story Learning To Be Me. It describes a neural implant that syncs to and copies the brain of the host, eventually allows for a switch from a fallible biological brain to a digital brain that doesn’t degrade. The story explores consciousness, self, and continuity, with a twist that I will not spoil.

This story sat in my mind for a few months before I again came across the extremely-short 2012 Scott Alexander piece The Whispering Earring. This is one of those stories that could be a vessel for many messages, but the clearest one for this year is AI. When I reread this story, it made me think of Egan. Is dependence or reliance so bad? Would you make that trade? Would you wear the earring?

(I’d wear the earring. The temptation would be too much for me to avoid. Yet even with that self-knowledge, I find myself in our moment trying to limit the ways in which I use AI in my life, along the logic of Keep the robots out of the gym: things that I want to do I use AI without a second’s hesitation, while things that I want to improve at, or stay good at, I take a much more cautious approach.)

Books

I’ll be honest: there wasn’t a total standout book for me this year. The most perspective-shifting combo, though, was reading Tom Holland’s Dominion in combination with Suetonius’ The Twelve Caesars.

Dominion makes the case that modern morality and culture cannot be separated from the impact of Christianity. Holland’s background as a classicist led him to realize that the ancient world was “increasingly alien, increasingly frightening to me.” In reading the works of ancient Roman and Greek writers, he realized that the Christian revolution was deeper than he had appreciated as a secular, educated European. Even the very word secular originally described clergy living “in the world” as opposed to in a monastery! The effects of the Christian revolution are global, not just in the Christian West, and in his tour of world history he crafts his argument using compelling anecdotes from Judea to China to America across thousands of years.

Naturally, Dominion provided the motivation to crack open the copy of The Twelve Caesars I bought last year to see how alien the Roman world really could have been. As far as I’m concerned, Holland is totally correct, and Suetonius is the perfect writer to make this point by his recounting of the most salacious details we could ask for. Even if historians believe many of the details are sensationalized, how it’s written speaks volumes about how contemporary readers might have reacted.

Yes, Suetonius writes about the history—the triumphs they won, marriages, construction of public infrastructure and monuments—but he also has a knack for prurience. We learn of the horrible perversions of Tiberius, who forced nobles to send their children to his own version of Epstein’s island, Capri, to perform in sex shows for him; Suetonius recounts how Caligula staffed an imperial brothel with the wives of leading nobles; we read of Sporus, the castrated slave boy made wife of the emperor Nero and used for pleasure by his successors Otho and Vitellius.

Slavery and prostitution were both a part of everyday life (a fact I already knew thanks to my senior year of high school’s IB Latin final project, an examination of primary sources surrounding prostitution and brothels in Rome). Homosexuality as a concept essentially did not exist, as male attraction and sexual activity were to be expected. The only stigma, in Roman eyes, was to be a bottom—a pathicus or cinaedus, as I learned in the wonderfully lewd Catullus 16, the foulest poem of antiquity. Suicide was often seen as honorable and expected rather than the mortal sin it’s seen as today.

L.P. Hartley wrote, “The past is a foreign country: they do things differently there.” I look forward to continuing my travels via the volumes of Herodotus, Tacitus, and Homer I have waiting on my bookshelf.

Music

Bleeds by Wednesday

Wednesday’s sixth album is maybe the best yet. Karly Hartzman’s lyrics are unrivalled in their evocation of sensation across all of your senses—the feeling of swimming “past the cold spot in the lake”, the stunning couplet of “Grocery store sushiiiiiiiii/You’re chopping ketamine with a motel room key”, the smell and sound of “stokin’ bonfires with leaf blowers.” You can’t help but be transported to the rural exurbs of Greensboro, North Carolina when you listen.

The media is trying to style Karly and MJ Lenderman’s (the band’s guitarist who last year struck out on his own wildly successful solo effort, Manning Fireworks) breakup as a Fleetwood Mac situation. Karly’s essay in Vulture certainly helped add to the growing myth of their relationship. I saw the band play (without MJ Lenderman) in October, and the live show was arguably the best I saw all year, both in terms of music but also the crowd energy at the Gothic Theater in Denver.

Highlights: Bitter Everyday, Pick Up That Knife, Wasp, and, as a lifelong Phish hater, the ending verse of Phish Pepsi: “We watched a Phish concert and Human Centipede/Two things I now wish I had never seen.”

Something to Consume by Die Spitz

Die Spitz, an Austin-based rock band, had an awesome, fun EP (“Teeth”) in 2023, but their debut album Something to Consume takes things to the next level. I feel lucky to have seen the group at a small venue where we got to crowd surf the band members as they played because I know that will never happen again—these girls are going to explode with the energy of their live shows, the charisma of the band, and ripping discography.

Highlights: Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry for the Delay), Throw Yourself to the Sword, Red40, Down on It

Honorable Mention

It’s A Beautiful Place by Water From Your Eyes. Really good duo, one of the more unique albums of the year. Don’t miss the remixes they’ve released too, especially “Born 4”.

American Hedonism by Your Neighbors. I’ve already written at length about the album, linked below:

Passing Time Year in Review

My favorite post I wrote this year was Losing My Edge, about wanting to know what the next thing is, and feeling stale in the meantime. If anyone knows what it is now (it can’t all be AI, can it?) let me know. I got a lot of outreach on this one, and it seems like it struck a chord with a lot of folks, but not in the way I intended at all. So it goes!

I also believe I said something true when I wrote an expression of deep frustration with the political moment over the summer. It is easier to destroy than create.

Finally, I experimented with some cooperative writing this year. I published a guest post from my friend Tom about tennis, beauty, and narrative. I also co-wrote a piece with my buddy Peter about rescuing the good parts of stoicism from its own popularity, Is it Time for Post-Stoicism?

I didn’t really grow the blog this year—I slowed the pace of writing and didn’t write any posts that I expected to have much virality. And that is fine with me! I appreciate the ~700 of you that subscribe and the ~15,000 unique readers that have come through my corner of the internet this year.

Thanks to everyone for spending some of your valuable time with me. I’ve learned so much and had so many unique conversations thanks to this blog and the people I’ve met through it. Here’s to more learning and self improvement in 2026!

-Michael