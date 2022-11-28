“How dangerous is rock climbing?”

I am asked it almost every time I see my grandparents; I’ve fielded the question during job interviews; my girlfriend’s parents have politely poked at the question a time or two; friends from high school ask it, along with other fun questions.

The answer is another question: what kind of climbing are you talking about?

Underneath the umbrella of “climbing” exists a wild variety of different disciplines of the sport. Ice climbing, speed climbing, mountaineering, indoor sport climbing, and bouldering are all so different that calling them all climbing is almost a misnomer; the only real thread connecting these activities is that you are using the power of your body to go vertical. For the purposes of scope, I’m only going to focus on some common forms of climbing and ones that I have good data on: bouldering, sport climbing, and traditional climbing.

Indoor Gym Climbing

Indoor gym climbing is extremely safe. Most likely, the kinds of injuries you’ll see at indoor climbing gyms are typical overuse injuries like tendonitis or pulley injuries in fingers and maybe an acute injury like a sprained ankle sprinkled in here and there. Based on data from a German climbing gym collected over a few years, one study (n=515,337) suggests an acute injury rate as low as 0.02 injuries per 1,000 hours of indoor climbing. Another study found 55 accidents and no fatalities among 1.021 million climbing gym visits. Another study found an injury rate of 0.079 injuries per 1,000 hours of climbing indoors. There are cases of fatalities in climbing gyms, but they are so rare that there is not enough data to draw any enlightening conclusions other than the fact that you are much more likely to die doing a hundred other everyday things than you are to die climbing indoors at a gym.

Gym climbing in Movement Baker, Denver, Colorado

I found this conclusion surprising, so I wanted to find a way to contextualize it. A study on more traditional sports found an average injury rate of 2.64 injuries per 1,000 hours of activity, led by activities like soccer (7.21/1,000 hours) and basketball (4.31/1,000 hours). Sports at higher levels of competition, like collegiate or club level sports, presented injuries rates in the 10-20 per 1,000-hour range. Climbing indoors, then, is likely an order of magnitude safer than many competition sports even if the above estimates are themselves off by an order of magnitude.

Let’s go even further in trying to put these injury rates in context: how likely it is to get injured on your drive to the gym? According to the 2022 Traffic Safety Facts Annual Report, the average injury rate per 100 million miles of driving was 85.8 for the past five years. The drive from my house to the closest climbing gym takes about 5 minutes to go 1.7 miles (0.34 miles per minute). After a few more conversions, we find that we should expect roughly 0.0175 injuries per 1000 hours of driving—only slightly safer than climbing at the gym in terms of incidence, and I reckon the injuries would be more severe on average from a car accident than a mishap at the gym considering how climbing gyms see essentially no deaths while car accidents are one of the leading causes of deaths.

Bouldering

Bouldering is the act of climbing short routes unroped. You can spot a boulderer in a crowd by looking for beanies, rolled-up pants, and buckets of chalk. Bouldering typically involves short, intense moves. ‘Crash pads’, which are glorified mattresses, protect the boulderer in the case of a fall. In terms of fatal danger, bouldering is quite low due to the smaller scale of its climbing. Minor acute injuries are somewhat common: broken ankles and wrists are easy to come by when you have to jump/fall off of your climb rather than being caught by a rope, and the intensity of the moves involved means that overuse injuries like muscle tears occur relatively frequently for boulderers.

A boulderer standing on his crashpads in Big Bend Bouldering Area, Moab, Utah.

Sport Climbing

Sport climbing is the practice of free climbing pre-bolted routes. In some ways, outdoor sport climbing is quite similar to indoor gym climbing. The climber ascends a route, attaching carabiners to bolts that have been drilled into the rock already, and then descends from a permanent bolted anchor at the top of the route. When sport climbing outside as opposed to in a gym, you do deal with longer climbs, longer distances between bolts, and the unpredictability of nature (e.g., weather, rockfall, holds breaking off).

With that said, there is evidence that sport climbing is still relatively safe compared to traditional sports: a survey of 1,962 climbers yielded an injury rate of 0.2 injuries per 1,000 hours of sport climbing. Again, even assuming an order of magnitude more danger would put sport climbing at less than half the injury rates of basketball and soccer.

Sport climbing at Shelf Road, Cañon City, Colorado.

Traditional ‘Trad’ Climbing

Trad climbing is when the climber climbs a route while placing their own gear rather than clipping into pre-drilled bolts. The climber inserts gear like cams, nuts or chocks into cracks, or places slings around rocks or trees, to protect themself in the event of a fall. Trad climbing is more dangerous than sport climbing: the protection is often worse or at least more tenuous, there are more opportunities for gear to fail or, much more likely, to be used improperly, and the runouts between protection are invariably longer.

A friend about to take a big whip on gear in Indian Creek, Utah.

The data is sparse for trad climbing, as the existing studies do not differentiate well between mountaineering and trad climbing. One 1988 study of climbing in Yosemite, which used data from the local ER, suggested a rate of 37.5 injuries per 1,000 hours of climbing, which is slightly higher than the rate seen in high-competition soccer but less than half that of the rate seen in ice hockey. Of the 220 injuries documented in the study, 11 (5%) were fatal. With that said, the authors believe that because the source of data was the local ER, the study may be biased toward reflecting severe injuries. Furthermore, the study occurred thirty years ago; vast changes in protective gear, footwear, and technique since then render that number unreasonably high. Schöffl et al (2010) provide a metanalysis of 20 studies and conclude a rate for modern trad climbing to be just 0.56 injuries per 1,000 hours, although the chance of any given injury being fatal are much higher trad climbing than in the previously discussed disciplines.

Is climbing dangerous?

Yes. So are a lot of things. It’s all relative.

A metanalysis of injury studies, Schöffl, V., Morrison, A., Schwarz, U. et al. (2012), summarized this topic well: “Overall, climbing sports had a lower injury incidence and severity score than many popular sports, including basketball, sailing or soccer; indoor climbing ranked the lowest in terms of injuries of all sports assessed. Nevertheless, a fatality risk remains, especially in alpine and ice climbing. In the absence of a standard definition for a ‘high-risk’ sport, categorizing climbing as a high-risk sport was found to be either subjective or dependent on the definition used.”

In a future post, I will examine mountaineering and alpine climbing. The extremes of altitude and weather, much longer and committing days, and logistical and routefinding challenges make alpine climbing much riskier and more dangerous than sport or trad climbing. As you go higher this reality becomes truer, with famous disasters on some of the world’s highest peaks reaching cultural salience through popular media such as Jon Krakauer’s Into Thin Air (Everest) or Peter Zuckerman’s Buried in the Sky (K2).

Fatal risk is a reality in the extreme alpine just as it can be at an after-work crag in Boulder Canyon, and for that reason I think it’s important to be clear-eyed about what risks you are taking on by engaging in these activities. Avoiding brashness, pushing back against hubris, and staying mentally grounded even as you rope up to leave the ground are critically important in managing this ever-present risk.

There is an adage in climbing—there are old climbers, and there are bold climbers, but there are no old bold climbers. I plan on getting pretty old.