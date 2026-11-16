La Vérité sortant du Puits (“Truth coming out of the well”), E. Debat-Ponsan, 1898, Musée Hôtel Morin

Imagine a staircase descending deep into the earth. Torches line the stone walls. Strangely, your steps have no echo. As you walk down the staircase, you hear voices. Many of the voices are familiar, and they’re talking about you. They recount everything that’s ever been said about you. Each comment made in passing by a stranger, every extended discussion amongst coworkers or mutual friends, and all remarks whispered just outside of your hearing. Good and bad. Cruel, exasperated, enamored, admiring, disgusted, annoyed, respectful, amused, and indifferent alike. Every word heard true. Democritus said, “Of truth we know nothing, for truth is in a well.” So let us call this fantasy the Well.

Imagine the recountings are not random, but well-ordered: the nicest things up top, worsening as you descend. At the bottom of the Well, the worst thing that’s ever been said about you seeps from the walls. Would you choose to descend the staircase? If so, how far could you make it? Once you started the journey, would you finish it? Could you?

But that is not how this magic passageway works. The Well has the order reversed: the worst things ever said about you guard the top of the staircase, and things soften and eventually brighten as you descend. The nicest thing that’s ever been said about you awaits you in a small empty room at the base of the stairs, after which you must turn around and ascend, hearing it all again. To hear the good, you must first endure the bad, and then do it again.

Does your answer change? If you took that first step, do you think you’d be able to continue? But perhaps more importantly, would you be able to make it back out? Could you complete the katabasis?

There is an asymmetry to badness. I fear the greatest pain more than I desire the greatest pleasure. Philip K. Dick wrote:

“There exists, for everyone, a sentence—a series of words—that has the power to destroy you. Another sentence exists, another series of words, that could heal you. If you’re lucky you will get the second, but you can be certain of getting the first.”

I don’t doubt him. It’s harder to be healed than it is to be hurt. You can spend years working through the damage caused by a single traumatic event. And society functions on opacity: gossip, the whispered secret, the divulgence made in confidence. So do relationships. My biggest fear in entering the Well is that the people closest to me have talked about me the most. Thus the relationships most threatened by the sudden unrelenting transparency would be those most important to me. What might have been said that I could never unhear? Might I emerge from the Well unable to look at a family member or friend in the same way?

Dissolving the barrier of ignorance might very well destroy you—and I’m not just thinking of hearing the worst things said about you. The accumulated niceties could create a monstrous ego, with the harmful words simply discarded.

Would I enter the Well?

I would not. Resisting the temptation to know, good and bad, would challenge me. I don’t think you should be afraid of the truth—it exists whether you know it or not. What’s more, there is a certain amount of self-flagellation in wanting to take those first few steps, wanting to know where I’ve fallen short in others’ eyes or what things about me I could improve. I’m pretty self-critical already. No stranger to neuroticism and self-loathing. I could handle it, I think. I hope.

But ultimately, hearing these things would feel like a betrayal of trust. I know I’ve said things that I regret in private, or that were thoughtless, or even things that I stand by but were not meant for the ears of those not present. I have to trust that what I don’t know is, likewise, justly hidden from me, or, if not, that the truth will come out when it matters. For those reasons, I’d have to remain wondering how I would handle what truths lie in the Well.

There’s another construction of the Well that I know I couldn’t bear, though. From the walls of this diabolical Well you hear your own voice. The best and worst things you’ve ever said about others. And while I would burn to know the things at the bottom of the Well, the things that have been most impactful and beautiful and meaningful to my friends, family, and strangers, I couldn’t take those first few steps. Just as the people closest to you are those who have talked about you the most, you’ve talked the most about them. Hearing myself be cruel, vindictive, petty, snide, and evil to those closest to me would shatter me.

Sandro Botticelli, Map of Hell , from his illustrations of Dante’s Divine Comedy

Inspired by the closing paragraph of Tim Kreider’s essay “I Know What You Think of Me.”