Sirach 18:33: “Be not made a beggar by banqueting upon borrowing, when thou hast nothing in thy purse.”

A paternalistic urge to judge the spending habits of the lower classes has been with society for as long as there has been writing. Spending by the poor on fine food, alcohol, expensive clothes, extravagant weddings and funerals, and sacrifices has always drawn the ire of the elite.

This view is not limited to the West. In Discourses on Salt and Iron, a debate from the first-century BCE Imperial Chinese court compiled by Huan Kuan, the Confucians argued:

"In ancient times, people served the living with all their love and sent off the dead with all their grief. Now people cannot give their parents love and respect while they live, but when they die they compete in extravagance. Even with no grief in their hearts, those who give lavish burials and costly offerings are called filial. Their names become known and custom honors them. So the common people envy and imitate them, to the point of pulling down their houses and selling their property."

My friend T is in the Peace Corps in Madagascar. He put out a great essay recently, fun and other necessities, discussing a paradox in development economics: how do we square efforts to improve life outcomes with how the poor often spend their incomes in seemingly indefensible ways?

the areas surrounding Antsirabe, one of Madagascar’s most productive vegetable and dairy regions, suffer from worse child-stunting due to malnutrition than most anywhere else in the country, worse than many areas that struggle to produce much food at all. visit the homes of many of these families, and you’ll also find an array of televisions, radio sets, smartphones, and motorbikes. stay long enough and you’ll likely find yourself invited to parties, soccer games, or a night out at the bar, where a substantial amount of money is spent on liquor and beer. in fewer words, there appears to be both know-how, access, and money for growing and/or buying nutritious food, and yet the children (and often their parents) go undernourished.

T endorses the idea that well-being should be understood in terms of capabilities and functioning. Functioning describes what you are doing; capabilities describe the options you have. Starving and fasting are both going without food, but one who is fasting chooses not to eat. The functioning is the same, but the capabilities are different.

One of the essential capabilities proposed by the theorists is that of play, alongside nine others like life, bodily health, and control over one’s environment. T points out that these capabilities are not always exchangeable:

if you are lacking play in your life, increasing your bodily health cannot make up for this entirely. there is no exchange rate between Vitamin A levels and participation in family rituals that allows you to sacrifice one for the other entirely and come out as fulfilled as if you had both. practically for us, this suggests increased access to food, improved nutritional training, and so on will not meaningfully increase a farmer’s bodily health if they are lacking in other capacities or functionings; they will instead, if possible, divert those resources to improve their overall well-being by addressing other perceived shortfalls in their life.

I’m taking this as a descriptive rather than normative assessment of the situation. In pursuit of varied capabilities, people rich and poor alike too often engage in short-sighted behavior, or make choices that feel wasteful. But all the way back in 1776, Adam Smith argued spending we see as profligate may in fact be an absolute necessity for social inclusion:

A linen shirt, for example, is, strictly speaking, not a necessary of life. The Greeks and Romans lived, I suppose, very comfortably, though they had no linen. But in the present times, through the greater part of Europe, a creditable day-labourer would be ashamed to appear in public without a linen shirt, the want of which would be supposed to denote that disgraceful degree of poverty, which, it is presumed, nobody can well fall into without extreme bad conduct. Custom, in the same manner, has rendered leather shoes a necessary of life in England. The poorest creditable person, of either sex, would be ashamed to appear in public without them… Under necessaries, therefore, I comprehend, not only those things which nature, but those things which the established rules of decency have rendered necessary to the lowest rank of people. —Adam Smith, The Wealth of Nations (1776)

A book I’ve been reading recently, Kim Bowes’ Surviving Rome: The Economic Lives of the Ninety Percent, both corrects and agrees with Smith: the Romans actually did have linen, and they too had social inclusion costs. She estimated the clothes necessary for a working class man’s social inclusion to be two linen tunics and a cloak, along with a hat, socks, and a scarf. Only the poorest of the poor would be seen in public bare-footed. Women were expected to wear at least two layered tunics in public—“only the enslaved, prostitutes (also often enslaved), or the destitute would leave the house just wearing one”—and, for modesty’s sake, a mantle and cloth head covering. The law in Judea required even a poor man to provide his wife with enough to buy three pairs of shoes, a belt, a head covering, a cloak, and two tunics per year.

I have to think my female readership won’t be impressed by that law’s mandate, but cloth was expensive! Bowes notes that the famous toga (male) and stola (female) used so much fabric that they were probably aspirational garments, costing at least twice as much as a standard tunic. A basic tunic in second-century Egypt would have run you some 23 drachmas, enough to cover a month’s worth of food. Was buying a second tunic for your wife, to take her from being perceived like a slave or prostitute to a decent working-class woman, worth going hungry for a month? Or is that, as J.D. Vance said in Hillbilly Elegy, spending your way into the poorhouse?

Art by Charles H. Bennett (1857).

The most moralizing example I could come up with of this sort of proto-development economics paternalism was Aesop’s The Ants and the Grasshopper.

One bright day in late autumn a family of Ants were bustling about in the warm sunshine, drying out the grain they had stored up during the summer, when a starving Grasshopper, his fiddle under his arm, came up and humbly begged for a bite to eat. “What!” cried the Ants in surprise, “haven’t you stored anything away for the winter? What in the world were you doing all last summer?” “I didn’t have time to store up any food,” whined the Grasshopper; “I was so busy making music that before I knew it the summer was gone.” The Ants shrugged their shoulders in disgust. “Making music, were you?” they cried. “Very well; now dance!” And they turned their backs on the Grasshopper and went on with their work. There’s a time for work and a time for play.

But the haughty ants should remember that for each and every folksy proverb, there is an equal and opposite folksy proverb. Phaedrus, a first-century Roman writer, wrote a fable (with Aesop as a character, no less!) that’s worth retelling. In it, a passing Athenian mocks Aesop for playing games with boys in the street. Aesop replies with a riddle: he unstrings a bow and lays it at the Athenian’s feet, asking him what it means. When the Athenian gives up, Aesop explains: “If you always keep your bow tightly strung, it will quickly break, but if you let it rest, it will be ready to use whenever you need it.” Recast into a 17th-century English proverb: All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

The spending on cell phones and parties (if not the alcohol) T has observed in Madagascar, then, should be understood as people unstringing their bows or as socially necessary spending like Adam Smith’s linen shirt. Our different capability needs are not fungible. Nutrition programs in Antsirabe that fail to reckon with this fact are doomed to fail; the Ants won’t be heard over the Grasshopper’s music.