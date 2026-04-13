Passing Time

Passing Time

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mbateman seniormanagementsolutions.com's avatar
mbateman seniormanagementsolutions.com
6d

Looked and sounded like an awesome climb Ole Buddy. I am grateful you all survived. Bowling and chess are great hobbies by the way! Always break even or better. That's my story and I am sticking to it! PLEASE DON'T DO THAT SHIIT AGAIN!

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