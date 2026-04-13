In 2011, Bill Gibbs left a Mountain Project comment on the classic Red Rocks route Dream of Wild Turkeys: “I can scratch it off the bucket list, but will never go past the 11th pitch again...” We read this comment in the parking lot at 5am and decided to go for the summit anyway.

Route overview of the first ten pitches of the climb. We did about nine more roped pitches to reach the summit after the final pitch shown here.

The full moon was as bright as our headlamps as we hiked into the canyon. We made good time to the base of the climb. Sunrise painted the rock of the Black Velvet Wall hues of amber and gold. The winds that had kept us up all night dampened.

Black Velvet Canyon from P1, 6:28AM.

We tied in at about 6am: Andrew beginning his day of rope gunning for our party of three, Brian and I beginning our day of rope management. Andrew was frothing to get onto the rock. Brian was a bit ghost-faced (last night’s spicy hot dog dinner) but ready to climb. Me? I wasn’t having a good time.

Follow the rope to see Andrew blasting through the P2 diagonal crack.

I spent the first three pitches consumed by fear. The sheer amount of climbing ahead of us, coupled with my lack of conditioning, made me concerned about a sandbag—with Andrew calling the shots, this fear is often justified. The wall quickly steepened toward verticality, making salient the fact we were dangling from strands of dental floss hundreds of feet from the ground. I overgripped the endless diagonal crack of pitch two. Andrew and I reminded Brian how to tie a clove hitch. On pitch three, as I followed the (per Mountain Project, “exciting”) traverse, Andrew snapped some photos of me. I called out to him, "thanks for capturing my last ever rock climb! I’m never doing this shit again!”

“I’m never doing this shit again!”

I asked a lot of questions of myself during those first three pitches. Why am I putting myself through this right now? Is this senseless risk-taking? If we pee into this large hole in the face, is urine going to shoot out of a crack onto the climbers below us? My nerves loosened a bit after some belay banter and I remembered that I did in fact know how to rock climb. Pollyannaism in the mountains is nothing new. But the speed at which your attitude can shift from “I’m going to die” to “I’m having a great time” impresses me every time.

By the top of the fourth crux pitch, which felt smooth, I was having fun again. Which was a good thing, because we had many hours ahead of us. Temps were good, if variable: as the breeze and sun alternated, we donned and shed layers accordingly. Between the three of us, we had one backpack, about four liters of water, and a lot of Trader Joes sour gummies. We could hear, and at times see, a couple of parties below us, but Andrew’s pace kept us comfortably ahead of our pursuers, even as a party of three. In no time we had blasted past P7, where some parties rap down, and had made it through some excellent climbing to reach P11, the last bolt we would encounter that day and where the notable climbing would end.

From here, the climbing quality deteriorated. Brian and Andrew both broke off small footholds. The routefinding became tenuous and our pace slowed as we sought the line of least resistance to the summit.

We started to feel the length of the day make us a little stupider and a little more clumsy. My shoes (WHY did I downsize my TC Pros??) were agonizing. Brian lost a fingernail (RIP Randy). Andrew, understandably, was having less fun climbing long runout pitches on garbage rock than the beautiful hand cracks and bomber face climbing of the morning.

After a couple of floundering pitches, and a notable battle between our ropes and a large blackbrush shrub, we felt back on course. Through thoughtful climbing we avoided any serious rockfall or breakage and scrambled onto the summit around 5:30pm after something like 2,000’ and 19 total pitches of roped climbing. Team send! We signed our names to the logbook—Brian digging through the archives to find his signature from when he climbed Epinephrine with Billy five years ago—then started the long walk down.

I’m so thankful that we weren’t walking down in the dark. Finding the cairns that marked the “trail” from the summit, in the dark, after 12+ hours of climbing would have been a challenge I’m glad to save for another day. We never even had to turn on our headlamps (hat tip to Andrew for being optimistic on this point when I asked for the torches from the bag during our last rest), cruising back into the parking lot just as the blue hour was fading into night.

Sour gummies aside, after a fourteen-hour day with no lunch there was only one place to go from here: In-N-Out. We loaded up on calories and slurped down milkshakes before heading back to camp to crawl straight into our sleeping bags.

A day like this one really highlighted the absurdity of this hobby. The usual strangeness of an alpine start was only exaggerated by the glow of the Strip to the east. As we ascended five hundred, one thousand, two thousand feet from the valley floor below, the whole city became visible: the pyramid of the Luxor, the STRAT tower, and all those other monuments to avarice. Our Thursday couldn’t have been more different from that of the ravers preparing for that night’s Illenium show at the Sphere, the glassy-eyed gamblers spinning slot machines, or the locals going about their day-to-day lives. And while I had my moments of doubt, I can say that I’m happy with how we spent our Thursday, and I probably will do this shit again after all.

And a few nights later we did pay homage at Gomorrah—as my Dad says, “breaking even” after a few hours of blackjack and craps. My biggest ever day of climbing (so far). Happy to have been able to tackle it with two friends that are way better climbers than I am.